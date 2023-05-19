A Re-Introduction of My #WhiteTooLong Substack Newsletter: The Most Read Posts from the Last Year
Plus: Recommended forthcoming books to pre-order
Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,
I’m happy to report that the #WhiteTooLong newsletter has recently experienced exponential growth, with over 1,000 new subscribers over the last two months. With so many new readers, I thought it would be helpful to create a kind of highlight reel newsletter, pointing to some of the most popular and unique content over the las…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to White Too Long by Robert P. Jones to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.