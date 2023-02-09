A Virtual Roundtable on the Threat of Christian Nationalism, Part 1 of 4 by Robert P. Jones
A conversation with Kristin Du Mez, Jemar Tisby, and Robert P. Jones
For the next two weeks, we’re going to try something new. In addition to my normal posts, we’ll host a virtual roundtable discussion on the threat of white Christian nationalism to our democracy and our churches.
This is part one of the four-part virtual roundtable featuring, , and me, .
