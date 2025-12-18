White Too Long by Robert P. Jones

Robert Justice
17h

Please do not lump all white Christians together. I'm mostly white (one-sixteenth Cherokee) and a life-long Episcopalian. It upsets me when all denominations are lumped together. The Episcopal Church may not be perfect but is the antithesis of hypocritical white "Christian" nationalist churches. It supports progressive causes and I am proud to be a member of a local, racially-mixed Church which is supportive of efforts to counter the adverse effects of the Trumplican regime. When you lump all so-called Christian churches together you are doing disservice to the Episcopal Church and other progressive denominations. You are reinforcing a common belief that all Christian churches are the same and are discouraging those who may otherwise consider learning more about the church. However, I agree with your thesis that many white Christians have felt entitled to take land that does not belong to them. Unfortunately, and to the detriment of the indigenous peoples who were here first, that is how our country was founded and grew.

