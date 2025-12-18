Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,

I’m excited to announce the launch of a new monthly “Confronting White Christian Nationalism” segment, which I’ll be doing with Joy Reid throughout 2026 as we fight to protect our democracy from this threat.

And I'm also pleased to share an offer of 25% off paid annual subscriptions for the holidays.

Here’s how you can tune in to future shows:

HOW TO WATCH: Live on Welcome to Joy's House! on Substack and on YouTube.

Posted the next day here at #WhiteTooLong.

WHEN: 7pm ET, third Wednesday of each month. I’ll send out a notice ahead of the show.

I’m thrilled to share our first episode that we recorded last night, where we break down the dangers of White Christian Nationalism, how it has overtaken our democracy; how embedded it is in white Christian churches, and how to push back.

Discount Offer: Get 25% Off Paid Annual Subscriptions or Gift Subscriptions

In honor of the holidays and realizing these are challenging financial times, I’m offering a special discount of 25% off paid annual subscriptions activated before the end of the year.

Please consider becoming a paid subscriber to my newsletter as we face the assaults on both faith and democracy together—now and throughout 2026, when we’ll be celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and going to the polls in the fall midterm Congressional elections. I’ll be bringing you thoughtful analysis of religion and democracy, grounded in data, during this critical time.

I’m also extending this offer to cover gift subscriptions. So if you’re looking for a last minute holiday gift, a newsletter subscription to #WhiteTooLong can be a great Hanukkah gift or stocking stuffer.

Your paid subscription helps sustain my work, keeps most content free for everyone, and gives you full access to engaging community conversations and author salon webinars. It also represents your commitment to supporting unflinching writing and analysis on religion and democracy. That’s never been more critical.

*Note: If you’d like to receive the benefits of being a paid subscriber but have been laid off or furloughed because of the Trump administration’s attack on our government, or otherwise cannot afford it, drop me a note at robertpjones.substack@pm.me and I can arrange a complimentary paid subscription).



