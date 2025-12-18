Announcing: Launch of "Confronting White Christian Nationalism" Partnership with Joy Reid
Plus and a 25% holiday discount through the end of the year.
Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,
I’m excited to announce the launch of a new monthly “Confronting White Christian Nationalism” segment, which I’ll be doing with Joy Reid throughout 2026 as we fight to protect our democracy from this threat.
And I’m also pleased to share an offer of 25% off paid annual subscriptions for the holidays. Scroll down for details.
Here’s how you can tune in to future shows:
HOW TO WATCH: Live on Welcome to Joy's House! on Substack and on YouTube.
Posted the next day here at #WhiteTooLong.
WHEN: 7pm ET, third Wednesday of each month. I’ll send out a notice ahead of the show.
I’m thrilled to share our first episode that we recorded last night, where we break down the dangers of White Christian Nationalism, how it has overtaken our democracy; how embedded it is in white Christian churches, and how to push back.
Discount Offer: Get 25% Off Paid Annual Subscriptions or Gift Subscriptions
In honor of the holidays and realizing these are challenging financial times, I’m offering a special discount of 25% off paid annual subscriptions activated before the end of the year.
Please consider becoming a paid subscriber to my newsletter as we face the assaults on both faith and democracy together—now and throughout 2026, when we’ll be celebrating the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and going to the polls in the fall midterm Congressional elections. I’ll be bringing you thoughtful analysis of religion and democracy, grounded in data, during this critical time.
I’m also extending this offer to cover gift subscriptions. So if you’re looking for a last minute holiday gift, a newsletter subscription to #WhiteTooLong can be a great Hanukkah gift or stocking stuffer.
Your paid subscription helps sustain my work, keeps most content free for everyone, and gives you full access to engaging community conversations and author salon webinars. It also represents your commitment to supporting unflinching writing and analysis on religion and democracy. That’s never been more critical.
*Note: If you’d like to receive the benefits of being a paid subscriber but have been laid off or furloughed because of the Trump administration’s attack on our government, or otherwise cannot afford it, drop me a note at robertpjones.substack@pm.me and I can arrange a complimentary paid subscription).
Please do not lump all white Christians together. I'm mostly white (one-sixteenth Cherokee) and a life-long Episcopalian. It upsets me when all denominations are lumped together. The Episcopal Church may not be perfect but is the antithesis of hypocritical white "Christian" nationalist churches. It supports progressive causes and I am proud to be a member of a local, racially-mixed Church which is supportive of efforts to counter the adverse effects of the Trumplican regime. When you lump all so-called Christian churches together you are doing disservice to the Episcopal Church and other progressive denominations. You are reinforcing a common belief that all Christian churches are the same and are discouraging those who may otherwise consider learning more about the church. However, I agree with your thesis that many white Christians have felt entitled to take land that does not belong to them. Unfortunately, and to the detriment of the indigenous peoples who were here first, that is how our country was founded and grew.