CNN's Disastrous Platforming of Donald Trump
The decision to portray Trump in front of his MAGA base is an indefensible decision that put profits over principles.
“CNN’s New Hampshire town hall with DONALD TRUMP last night may have done more to boost his chances of winning the GOP presidential nomination than anything that’s happened since the 2020 election.” That was Politico Playbook’s substantive conclusion the following morning. It’s more direct take: “To call it a sh&#show would be generous.”
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to White Too Long by Robert P. Jones to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.