I’m excited to share the latest from the new monthly “Confronting White Christian Nationalism” segment, which I’ll be doing with Joy Reid throughout 2026 as we fight to protect our democracy from this threat. And stay tuned—I’ll have some exciting news to share in the coming days!

You can check out our latest installment below:

White Christian nationalism and its growing grip on American politics take center stage in this conversation with Joy Reid. She breaks down footage from a Minnesota church led by a pastor who also serves as an ICE field director, raising questions about faith, power, and immigration enforcement. Joined by Robert P. Jones of the Public Religion Research Institute, she examines how this movement departs from core Christian teachings and fuels authoritarian policies. The discussion connects history, ideology, and the fight over who gets to define Christianity in public life.

Here’s how you can tune in to future shows:

HOW TO WATCH: Live on Welcome to Joy’s House! on Substack and on YouTube.

I’ll also post the recording the following day here at #WhiteTooLong (please pardon the delay on this episode—I’ve been out of the country 2 of the last 3 weeks!).

WHEN: 7pm ET, third Wednesday of each month. I’ll send out a notice ahead of time. Mark your calendars—next show is February 18.

