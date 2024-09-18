Dear White Too Long readers,

First, thanks to all of you who purchased the paperback edition of The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future, which just published last week with a new Afterword linking the long history of the Doctrine of Discovery to the current problem of white Christian nationalism that is threatening our democracy. ICYMI, you can read an excerpt from the new Afterword that was also published last week at TIME under the title, “Trump’s Christian Nationalist Vision for America.” Due to the enthusiastic response, I’m happy to announce that I’m extending the offer to receive 25% off an annual paid newsletter subscription with the purchase of my book. Details are below.

Today, I’m sharing two things: a conversation I recently had with Interfaith Alliance president Paul Raushenbush on the “State of Belief” podcast; and—since we’ve had so many new subscribers over the year—video from my book launch for Hidden Roots at Georgetown University, which generated a rich conversation with Rev. Jim Wallis, director of the Center on Faith and Justice; Vann Newkirk II, a staff writer for The Atlantic; and Jennifer Rubin, a columnist for The Washington Post. See below for details.

As American society evolves, Dr. Robert P. Jones explores how rigid, traditional norms are losing their influence, leading to a growing need for greater religious and racial diversity and inclusion. His latest book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future, analyzes the historical and ongoing legacy of White supremacy, offering a comprehensive exploration of how colonialism, genocide, and racial violence are deeply woven into the fabric of America’s history.

For this week’s episode of The State of Belief, Interfaith Alliance’s weekly radio show and podcast, Robby joins host Rev. Paul Brandeis Raushenbush to explore how political and religious landscapes are continuously altered by the growing cultural diversity within American society, driven by the rise of interfaith and interracial families, and the many who identify as religiously unaffiliated.

Georgetown University's Center on Faith and Justice hosted a conversation on Robert P. Jones’ new book The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy: And the Path to a Shared American Future. Taking the story of white supremacy in America back to 1493, and examining contemporary communities for models of racial repair, Jones helps chart a new course toward a genuinely pluralistic democracy.

