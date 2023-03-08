Five Charts that Explain the Desperate Turn to MAGA among Conservative White Christians
New data from PRRI's Census of American Religion shows continued decline of white evangelicals as a proportion of the American population.
I prefaced my 2016 book, The End of White Christian America (EWCA), with an “Obituary for White Christian America.” It read, in part:
After a long life spanning nearly two hundred and forty years, White Christian America—a prominent cultural force in the nation’s history—has died. WCA first began to exhibit troubling symptoms in the 1960s when white main…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to White Too Long by Robert P. Jones to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.