On Tuesday, 08/27/2024, at 7:30 pm EDT, I’m hosting a live zoom event exclusively for paid subscribers: a conversation with PRRI CEO Dr. Melissa Deckman about her new book, The Politics of Gen Z: How the Youngest Voters Will Shape Our Democracy, which will be published by Columbia University Press on September 3rd. Melissa and I will talk for 30-40 minutes and then take questions from Zoom webinar participants for the final 20 minutes.

Pre-order on Amazon

Pre-order on Bookshop

This live event, like all WTL Author Forums, are for paid subscribers only. To receive access to the Zoom registration link (visible below for paid subscribers), please become a paid subscriber. In addition to this episode, you’ll get access to live conversations with an exciting lineup of other authors all year, including:

My Take:

I’ve known and followed Melissa’s work for nearly two decades. I first connected with Melissa through her outstanding work in political science and was so impressed with her research and insights that I asked her to join the board at PRRI. She went on to become PRRI’s second board president. And when we were looking to expand the leadership of PRRI, I could think of no one better than Melissa to become our new CEO. With the passing of the torch to Kamal Harris as the Democratic Party nominee for president, Melissa’s new book, which helps us understand America’s youngest voters and particularly the role that young women are playing in Gen Z’s political activism, could not be more timely. The Politics of Gen Z is a must read for anyone wanting to see beyond our present conflicts to America’s political future.

Book summary:

Progressive activism today is increasingly spearheaded by the nation’s youngest voters. Gen Z―those born between 1997 and 2012―has come of age in a decade of upheavals. They have witnessed the election of Donald Trump, the murder of George Floyd, and the Dobbs Supreme Court decision, and they have lived under the constant threats of mass shootings and climate change. In response, left-leaning Zoomers, particularly women and LGBTQ people, have banded together to take action.



This book tells the story of Gen Z’s growing political participation―and why it is poised to drive U.S. politics leftward. Bringing together original data and compelling narrative―including nearly one hundred interviews with Gen Z activists and several national surveys―political scientist Melissa Deckman explores the world of youth-led progressive organizing, highlighting the crucial importance of gender and sexuality. She reveals why women and LGBTQ Zoomers are participating in politics at higher levels than their straight male peers, creating a historic “reverse gender gap.” Deckman takes readers inside Gen Z’s fight for a more inclusive and just future, sharing stories of their efforts to defend reproductive rights, prevent gun violence, stem climate change, and win political office. A deep dive into the politics of Gen Z, this book sheds new light on how young voters view politics and why their commitment to progressive values may transform the country in the years ahead.

Advance praise for The Politics of Gen Z:

Lots of people outside the ranks of Gen Z have strong views about who they are and what they supposedly think. Melissa Deckman deserves our gratitude for letting Gen Z speak for itself. Built on conversations and astute data analysis, this excellent book explodes stereotypes, breaks much new ground and will set the standard for future work on this pivotal and often misunderstood generation.

-- E. J. Dionne, Jr., author of Code Red: How Progressives and Moderates Can Unite to Save Our Country and Our Divided Political Heart: The Battle for the American Idea in an Age of Discontent

Melissa Deckman shows how Gen Z is already―and will continue―shaping the future of our democracy. Pairing original survey data and rich interviews with Gen Z activists, Deckman’s intersectional analyses complicate conventional narratives and demand that we take Gen Z women and queer Gen Zers seriously as agents of political change. This innovative and ultimately optimistic work…is a must-read for scholars, students, practitioners, and the public alike.

-- Kelly Dittmar, Rutgers University

About Melisssa:

Melissa Deckman is the CEO of PRRI and a political scientist who studies the impact of gender, religion, and age on public opinion and political behavior. Deckman is the author of Tea Party Women (NYU Press: 2016), which examined the role of women in conservative politics. Her first book, School Board Battles: The Christian Right in Local Politics (Georgetown University Press: 2004) won the American Political Science Association’s Hu Morken Award for best book on religion and politics.

How to register for the webinar:

*Note: access to live event limited to paid subscribers only; become a paid subscriber to get access to registration.