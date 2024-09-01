On Thursday, 09/05/2024, at noon EDT (note the mid-day time!), I’m hosting a live zoom event exclusively for paid subscribers: a conversation with

about his new book,

, which will be published on September 3rd.

Jemar and I will talk for 30-40 minutes and then take questions from Zoom webinar participants for the final 20 minutes.

Here’s the video trailer of Jemar talking about the book.

10/30: Brad Onishi , author of Preparing for War: The Extremist History of White Christian Nationalism--and What Comes Next

My Take:

Jemar Tisby, Ph.D., is a professor of history at Simmons College of Kentucky and the NYT bestselling author of The Color of Compromise: The Truth about the American Church’s Complicity in Racism. Jemar is also a close friend and frequent collaborator. Before we knew each other well, The New York Times put us together, tapping him to write the review of my previous book, White Too Long: The Legacy of White Supremacy in American Christianity (if you’re curious, check it out here: “Is the White Church Inherently Racist?”) He’s been a guest panelist for PRRI’s release of our annual American Values Survey at the Brookings Institution, and he’s one of the four co-hosts (along with me, Kristin Du Mez, and Diana Butler Bass) for our new project,

here on Substack (and now also available on

and as a biweekly

).

Book summary:

The Spirit of Justice reveals the stories of the people who fought against racism and agitated for justice—and what we can learn from their example, their suffering, their methods, and their hope. How is it that people still work for change after continuously seeing the worst of humanity and experiencing the most demoralizing setbacks? What keeps them going? It is that spirit of justice that rises up "like a war horse," as Myrlie Evers-Williams famously said. It is a sense in the hearts of people who hunger and thirst for righteousness. In this book, award-winning author Jemar Tisby will open your eyes to the "pattern of endurance" in the centuries-long struggle for Black freedom in America. Through a historical survey of the nation from its founding to the present day, this book gives real-world examples of people who opposed racism, how they did it, what it cost, and what they gained for themselves and others.

How to register for the webinar:

