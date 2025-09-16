Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,

Thanks for your patience as I’ve been out he last two weeks on a writing retreat in London, knocking out the final chapters for my new book, which will be out a year from now. More on this very soon, but I can say this is my most personal book to date, with hard-hitting analysis and reflections on the dire circumstances in which we find ourselves and what this moment demands of all of us who care about democracy and particularly of us who claim the name Christian.

On my way back home this past weekend, I detoured over to beautiful Madison, Wisconsin, where I joined Samuel Freedman (author, former religion columnist for The New York Times, and a professor at Columbia University) and Angela Denker (author, journalist, and Lutheran pastor) on a panel focused on “The Rise of Christian Nationalism” at the Cap Times Idea Fest.

Samuel Freedman, center, speaks with Angela Denker, left, and Robert Jones, right, about the political and theological movement known as Christian nationalism during Cap Times Idea Fest. (photo credit: Ruthie Hauge).

With Samuel’s expert guidance as moderator, Angela and I covered a lot of ground—the long history of Christian Nationalism, including its connections to previous movements; its entanglement with white supremacy; its hierarchical views of gender and appeals particularly to men; and the urgency of countering this dangerous movement that is threatening our democracy.

You can read the summary of the panel at the Cap Times here. And you can watch the video of our conversation below.

Samuel and Angela are both insightful and compelling writers—inviting you all to buy and read their recent books (if you purchase through the links below, a portion of your purchase goes to support my newsletter):

Also, I highly recommend Angela’s Substack newsletter, “I’m Listening”:

