Dear #WhiteTooLong Readers,

Please scroll down to see an invitation to join me tomorrow night (8/6) for our fifth WTL Author Forum, a live zoom conversation with Jennifer Harvey to discuss her new book, Antiracism as Daily Practice.

Quickly, thanks to all who gave me feedback on my post last week on what would have been James Baldwin’s 100th birthday and for those of you who shared your own stories about Baldwin’s impact on your life. ICYMI, it’s here.

And I’ll look forward to seeing many of you tomorrow night for the live conversation with my friend, the Rev. Dr. Jennifer Harvey.

Gratefully,

Robby

INVITATION: Live Event with Jennifer Harvey on 08/06 at 7:30 pm EDT

On Tuesday, 08/06/2024, at 7:30 pm EDT, I’m hosting a live zoom event exclusively for paid subscribers: a conversation with Jennifer Harvey about her new book, Antiracism as Daily Practice: Refuse Shame, Change White Communities, and Help Create a Just World. I hope you’ll join us for this one-hour event. Jennifer and I will talk for 30-40 minutes and then take questions from Zoom webinar participants for the final 20 minutes.

My take on the book:

Book summary:

Antiracism as Daily Practice illustrates the many ways white Americans―those newly waking to the crisis of racism in 2020 and those already aware―can choose behaviors in our everyday lives to grow racial justice. Full of real life stories, this book shows how vital it is for white people to engage in and with our families, through our social networks, in our neighborhoods, and at our jobs to make antiracism a daily living commitment. We have real power in our relationships with other white people―and not enough of us have used it. Dr. Harvey explains why we white people struggle with knowing what to do about racism, and explores the significance of emotions like grief and anger (as well as the harmful role of shame) in really reckoning with the transformation and change needed in our communities to become the partners in justice that Black communities and other communities of color need and deserve. Not only is such transformation vital to the well-being of U.S. democracy. It’s vital to the freedom and wholeness of white people too.

Buy the Book at Bookshop

Buy the Book at Amazon

About Jennifer:

Dr. Jennifer Harvey is a writer and educator long engaged in racial justice and white antiracism. Her books include the New York Times bestseller Raising White Kids and Dear White Christians. She has written for the New York Times and CNN. She also appeared on CNN’s Town Hall on Racism with Sesame Street, and has been heard on NPR’s "All Things Considered" and “It’s Been a Minute with Sam Sanders.” Raised in Denver, Colorado, Dr. Harvey served nearly twenty years at Drake University as both professor and Associate Provost for Campus Equity and Inclusion. She is now the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary.

How to register for the webinar:

*Note: access to live event limited to paid subscribers only; become a paid subscriber to get access to registration.