Amid all the chaos, I’m hosting two webinars with insightful colleagues and experts on religion and politics to help us make sense of where we are, how we got here, and what we might do to protect and preserve our pluralistic democracy.

TODAY (02/06): Join me and my colleagues at The Convocation Unscripted (Jemar Tisby, Kristin Du Mez, and Diana Butler Bass) for a free webinar at 5pm ET.

TOMORROW (02/07): Join me for our first WTL Author Forum with Katherine Stewart, author of the new book, Money, Lies, and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy.

P.S. ICYMI, flagging my column from yesterday, “New PRRI Survey: A Reality Check on the Reach of White Christian Nationalism in Seven Charts,” where I point out that the supporters of white Christian nationalism, although currently wielding power, are outnumbered two to one among the American public.

The Convocation Unscripted - Thursday, 02/06 at 5pm ET

To help us all collectively sort out the signal from the noise, my colleagues at The Convocation (historians and bestselling authors Jemar Tisby, Kristin Du Mez, and Diana Butler Bass) will be conducting our Convocation Unscripted podcast conversations weekly for the first 100 days of Trump’s administration. We doing this as a live webinar on the first Thursdays of each month. Hope you can join us. It’s free!

Register for TCU+LIVE Webinar

WTL Author Forum - Friday, 02/07 at 12 pm ET with Katherine Stewart

For those new to the #WhiteTooLong newsletter, I hold ongoing live WTL Author Forums throughout the year with leading authors. These webinars allow paid subscribers to hear directly from and interact with leading authors writing about religion, racial justice, and protecting our pluralistic democracy.

This Friday, I’m hosting the first of our 2025 live zoom events exclusively for paid subscribers: a conversation that could not be more timely with Katherine Stewart, author of the new book (release date 02/18/2025), Money, Lies, and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy. Katherine and I will talk for 30 minutes and then take questions from Zoom webinar participants for the final 20 minutes.

This live event, like all WTL Author Forums, are for paid subscribers only. To receive access to the Zoom registration link (visible below for paid subscribers), please become a paid subscriber. In addition to this episode, you’ll get access to live conversations with an exciting lineup of authors all year long. Past author guests include: Sarah McCammon, Jemar Tisby, Jim Wallis, Grace Ji-Sun Kim, Melissa Deckman, and others.

About Katherine Stewart

Katherine Stewart is the author of The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism, the award-winning book upon which the documentary feature, God & Country, produced by Rob Reiner, is based. She has covered the intersection of faith and politics for over 15 years; her work appears in the New York Times, the New Republic and others. Her 2012 book, The Good News Club, covered the religious right's effort to infiltrate and undermine public education.

About the Book

The acclaimed author of The Power Worshippers exposes the inner workings of the “engine of unreason” roiling American culture and politics.



Why have so many Americans turned against democracy? In this deeply reported book, Katherine Stewart takes us to conferences of conspiracy-mongers, backroom strategy gatherings, and services at extremist churches, and profiles the people who want to tear it all down. Along the way, she provides a compelling analysis of the authoritarian reaction in the United States. She demonstrates that the movement relies on several distinct constituencies, with very different and often conflicting agendas. Stewart's reporting and comprehensive political analysis helps reframe the conversation about the moral collapse of conservatism in America and points the way forward toward a democratic future.

