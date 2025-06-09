WTL Author Salon - Tuesday, June 10, at 7:00 pm ET with Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present

There’s still time to register for the next LIVE Author Salon for WTL paid subscribers, when we’ll have a chance to talk with Ruth Ben-Ghiat, historian and scholar of authoritarianism and one of the most sought-after voices helping us understand the threats of the Trump regime in the US. Ruth and I will talk for 30 minutes and then take questions from Zoom webinar participants for the final 30 minutes.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is Professor of History and Italian Studies at New York University. Her latest book, a New York Times bestseller, Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present (2020; paperback with a new epilogue, 2021), examines how illiberal leaders use corruption, violence, propaganda, and machismo to stay in power, and how resistance to them has unfolded over a century.

Buy Strongmen at Bookshop

