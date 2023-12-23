Last Minute Book Gift Recommendations + Last Call on Discounted Newsletter Subscription
Last call: Buy a book, get a discounted newsletter subscription
Dear #WhiteTooLong Readers,
I’ll keep this short since it’s officially the holidays and many of you have a pile of errands and family responsibilities, but for those of you looking for a last minute gift, a book about how to make the world a more just and equitable place is always a good bet. Here’s a good, short starter list from the Philadelphia Tribune
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to White Too Long by Robert P. Jones to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.