In this special bonus episode of The Joy Reid Show, I sat down with Joy Reid to unpack the rise of White Christian Nationalism, its deep historical roots, and its dangerous impact on America. We also discuss Project 2025, the growing influence of white evangelicals, and how nationalism is reshaping U.S. politics. I’ve known Joy for more than a decade now, and this is one of the most personal conversations we’ve had together. I talk about my own experience growing up as a Southern Baptist in the South and about the through line between the old Christian Right, the Tea Party, and the MAGA movement today. We also talk about the unsettling alliance between religion and politics, the racial tensions escalating in the nation, and what’s at stake for America’s future.

American Values Survey that shows a majority of Americans now believe Trump has become a dangerous dictator and has gone too far. You can check that piece—which connects Thomas Paine, the Bible, and survey data—below.

A Beautiful Year? Robert P. Jones · Nov 2 I’ve know Diana Butler Bass for nearly two decades. Over that time, we’ve moved from being colleagues to fellow travelers to friends. Diana was one of the founding board members of Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), back when it was more of an aspiration than the organization it has become. At the time, I invited Diana to join that intrepid grou… Read full story

