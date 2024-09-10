Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,

I’m thrilled to announce that the paperback edition of my latest book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future, is on the shelves today. It contains a new Afterword that connects the long sweep of history in the book to the contemporary threat of white Christian nationalism we are facing in this election.

TIME is running an excerpt from my book this morning under the headline, “Trump’s Christian Nationalist Vision for America.” Here’s a taste:

Trump’s cavalier treatment of the supposedly sacred issue of abortion has exposed the Republican Party’s best kept secret: The connection between Republican voters and their leaders was never primarily about abortion. Rather, as Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) transformation of the party reveals, Trump’s bond with his supporters is forged from different material: namely, his militant mission to return power to white Christian America.

The excerpt includes a striking chart, showing the strong positive correlation between support for Christian nationalism and support for Donald Trump in the 2020 election among white voters—not just at the national level but at the state level. Among white Americans, the positive correlation between a state’s average score on the Christian nationalism scale and the proportion of residents who cast votes for Trump in 2020 is a textbook example of a strong linear relationship. The more strongly white residents of a state support Christian nationalism, the more likely they were to have cast their votes for Trump in 2020.

I conclude the TIME piece with some thoughts about what is at stake this fall:

More than any other discreet moment in the last half century, the 2024 election will present us with a choice that is much more than partisan. We will have an opportunity to choose between a regressive fantasy of America as a white Christian nation and an aspirational vision of America as a pluralistic democracy. Until we find the will to finally reject the dangerous, authoritarian political theology that now controls one of our two political parties, it will continue to undermine the potential for a truly democratic American future.

As we watch the historic presidential debate tonight between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, these contrasting visions of who we are as a country, more than any policy disagreements, will be the most critical. Here’s hoping the debate moderators, ABC's David Muir and Linsey Davis, will not treat this debate as if it is taking place during a normal election. I’m hoping they will embrace the significance of its location—the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia—and push the conversation toward protecting our fragile democracy.

