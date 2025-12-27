My Top 3 Reads of 2025: Book Bans, Charting Christian Nationalism, Making Apartheid Great Again
Plus, 25% off annual paid newsletter subscriptions before end of the year.
Dear WTL readers,
As we come to the end of this long challenging year, I’m looking back at the top reads on the #WhiteTooLong newsletter. I’ve been overwhelmed with the response—more than 30,000 new readers subscribed this year!
If you’re receiving this email, you are currently a paid subscriber to my newsletter #WhiteTooLong—THANK YOU!!! Several of you …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to White Too Long by Robert P. Jones to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.