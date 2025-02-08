I enjoyed being with those of you who joined us for our first WTL Author Forum yesterday. I was thrilled to be in conversation with my friend Katherine Stewart, author of the new book, Money, Lies, and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy (available for pre-order now, release date 02/18/2025).

Katherine’s book is prescient, explaining what we are now witnessing in real time, with chapters on “Smashing the Administrative State,” “The Permanent Emergency,” and “The Rise of the Spirit Warriors.” Click below to watch our conversation and on the buttons below to pre-order the book (If you use these links, a portion of your purchase will go to support this newsletter).

**And don’t miss Katherine’s new hard-hitting guest essay at The New York Times:

“Now Will We Believe What Is Happening Right in Front of Us?” **

About Katherine Stewart

Katherine Stewart is the author of The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism, the award-winning book upon which the documentary feature, God & Country, produced by Rob Reiner, is based. She has covered the intersection of faith and politics for over 15 years; her work appears in the New York Times, the New Republic and others. Her 2012 book, The Good News Club, covered the religious right's effort to infiltrate and undermine public education.

About the Book

The acclaimed author of The Power Worshippers exposes the inner workings of the “engine of unreason” roiling American culture and politics.



Why have so many Americans turned against democracy? In this deeply reported book, Katherine Stewart takes us to conferences of conspiracy-mongers, backroom strategy gatherings, and services at extremist churches, and profiles the people who want to tear it all down. Along the way, she provides a compelling analysis of the authoritarian reaction in the United States. She demonstrates that the movement relies on several distinct constituencies, with very different and often conflicting agendas. Stewart's reporting and comprehensive political analysis helps reframe the conversation about the moral collapse of conservatism in America and points the way forward toward a democratic future.

For those new to the #WhiteTooLong newsletter, I hold ongoing WTL Author Forums throughout the year. These live webinars allow paid subscribers to hear directly from and interact with leading authors writing about religion, racial justice, and protecting our pluralistic democracy.

The next WTL Author Forum, scheduled for 02/21 at noon ET, will feature a conversation with Pete Candler, author of A Deeper South: The Beauty, Mystery, and Sorrow of the Southern Road. Candler, who belongs to one of Georgia's most recognizable families (e.g., Candler School of Theology at my alma mater Emory University), confronts the uncomfortable truths of his own ancestors' roles in the South's legacy of white supremacy with a masterful mix of authority and a humbling sense that his own journey of unforgetting and recovering has only just begun.

Past WTL Author Forum guests include: Sarah McCammon, Jemar Tisby, Brad Onishi, Jim Wallis, Grace Ji-Sun Kim, Melissa Deckman, and others.