Today is one month from the publication of paperback edition of my book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future (drops September 10). To those of you who have read the hardcover (or audio or ebook)—and who helped make it a New York Times bestseller in its first week of publication—thank you!

Full of urgency and insight, Jones’s book is a compelling and necessary undertaking.

-Ned Blackhawk, The New York Times Book Review

If you haven’t gotten your own copy, or are looking for a book club selection or course adoption for the fall, the paperback edition contains a new Afterword with my reflections (and new data!) on how today’s white Christian Nationalist movement has roots reaching back to the Christian “Doctrine of Discovery” and the European colonizing impulse.

Advance Praise for Hidden Roots

A searing, stirring outline of the historical and contemporary significance of white Christian nationalism.

-Kirkus Reviews (Starred Review)

Arresting and deeply researched, this unique account brings to the fore the deep-rooted sense of ‘divine entitlement, of European chosenness’ that has shaped so much of American history. A rigorous and forceful feat of scholarship.

-Publishers Weekly (starred review)

The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy is timely, if not timeless. In this book we discover that the very stories we hide from are the ones that can bring America closer to becoming the democracy it claims to be.

-The Very Rev. Dr. Kelly Brown Douglas, Dean of Episcopal Divinity School at Union Theological Seminary; author of Resurrection Hope: A Future Where Black Lives Matter

An essential journey into the origins of America's current identity crisis, told through the voices of people working across lines of race to create a truer vision of our shared history, and our future.

-Heather McGhee, author of The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together

No white author seems to understand how America got itself into its racial mess more than Robert P. Jones. Filled with hope, it’s the vision of an America I want to live in and bequeath to my grandchildren. I cannot imagine a more timely or helpful contribution to the project of our common future.

-Gene Robinson, Bishop in The Episcopal Church

Jones explains who we are and how we came to be, truths that help illuminate where we might go from here.

-Simran Jeet Singh, Director of the Religion and Society Program, The Aspen Institute; author of The Light We Give: How Sikh Wisdom Can Transform Your Life

Finally, a book that addresses White supremacy as more than a Black/White binary. Jones artfully moves from the colonial devastation, murder, and displacement of American Indians to the degradation and murder of African bodies in America after emancipation. And he demonstrates that this sentiment continues in the subliminal thinking and acting of Americans today.

–Tink Tinker (wazhazhe/Osage Nation), professor emeritus of American Indian cultures and religious traditions, Iliff School of Theology; author of American Indian Liberation: A Theology of Sovereignty

The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy will be nothing less than transformative in the thoughts, attitudes, and hopefully, actions of many people. It's an essential read in this time of historical re-evaluation. If, as the saying goes, we are the stories we tell ourselves, then this book reminds us of two equally salient truths: stories can misshape us, but better stories can also heal us.

-Jemar Tisby, PhD, Professor of History, Simmons College of Kentucky; author of The Color of Compromise and How to Fight Racism

Brilliant research, rediscovery, and writing. The work to which Jones calls us—a struggle for the very soul of the nation—will test our commitments to democracy and our faith.

-Rev. Jim Wallis, Archbishop Desmond Tutu Chair in Faith and Justice, Georgetown University; author of America’s Original Sin: Racism, White Privilege and the Bridge to America

