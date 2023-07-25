President Biden Establishes the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Mississippi and Illinois
"Let us not be seduced into believing that somehow we will be better if we forget."
Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,
Today I had the privilege of attending a reception held at the Department of the Interior in Washington, DC, to celebrate President Joe Biden’s signing of a proclamation establishing the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Mississippi and Illinois. (Thank you, Patrick Weems, Director of the Emmett Till Inter…
