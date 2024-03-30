Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,

To all of you who celebrate, I’m wishing you all a happy and meaningful Easter. We’ve had a cold and rainy Holy Week here in DC, but this morning I’m grateful for the sunshine, the camellias flanking the front porch, and the exploding cherry trees in the neighborhood.

Earlier this week, I wrote about Trump’s appalling actions during Holy Week, comparing himself to Jesus and hawking a “God Bless the USA” Bible. And last night, I appeared on MSNBC with Joy Reid and Rev. All Sharpton to talk about the lack of pushback by white evangelicals. You can watch the seven-minute segment here or by clicking the graphic below.

And I’m very excited about two upcoming events this week:

April 2 (7:30 pm EDT): My live conversation, exlusively for paid #WhiteTooLong subscribers, with NPR’s Sarah McCammon about her new book, The Exvangelicals . Details below.

April 3 (7:00 pm EDT): A local stop on my book tour for The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future, hosted by All Souls Church (Unitarian). If you’re in the DC area, I’d love to see you in person. There are also virtual attendance options but registration is required. Click here for more information.

I hope you’ll join me for one or both of these events.

Warmly,

Robby

This Tuesday (4/2)! Live Event with NPR’s Sarah McCammon at 7:30 pm EDT

On Tuesday, 04/2/2024, at 7:30 pm EDT, I’m hosting a live zoom event exclusively for paid subscribers: a conversation with Sarah McCammon, national political correspondent for NPR and author of the new book, The Exvangelicals: Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church.

And—breaking news—this week Sarah found out that The Exvangelicals become an instant New York Times bestseller, debuting at #14 on BOTH the Hardcover Nonfiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists publishing on April 7!

I hope you’ll join us for this one-hour event. Sarah and I will talk for about 40 minutes and then take questions from Zoom webinar participants for the final 20 minutes.

As you can see from this advance praise from writers and scholars such as Kristin Kobes Du Mez and Jemar Tisby, this is a conversation you’ll not want to miss.

With sensitivity and candor, Sarah McCammon offers readers an intimate window into the world of American evangelicalism. Fellow exvangelicals will find McCammon's story both startlingly familiar and immensely clarifying, while those looking in from the outside can find no better introduction to the subculture that has shaped the hopes and fears of millions of Americans. Filled with humor, insight, and hard-earned wisdom, The Exvangelicals is a gift to all who find themselves on a spiritual journey.

--Kristin Kobes Du Mez, New York Times bestselling author of Jesus and John Wayne

The Exvangelicals is a sensitive, informed exploration of what is often most personal and perplexing to us--our faith. McCammon takes the scramble of thoughts, feelings, and fears that characterize this era of religious re-examination and makes them legible. This isn't just a book about what evangelicalism has become, it is also about the ways people are trying to find what comes next.

--Jemar Tisby, PhD, New York Times bestselling author of The Color of Compromise and How to Fight Racism

How to register for the webinar (access for paid subscribers only):