Save the Date! #WhiteTooLong Paid Subscriber Virtual Event with Rev. Jim Wallis on March 12

Next Tuesday night (03/12/2024) at 7:30 pm ET, I’m hosting my second zoom event exclusively for paid subscribers: a conversation with my good friend Rev. Jim Wallis, author of the forthcoming book, The False White Gospel: Rejecting Christian Nationalism, Reclaiming True Faith, and Refounding Democracy. Stay tuned, there will be more live author events for paid subscribers throughout the year.

I hope you’ll join us for this one-hour event. We’ll talk for about 40 minutes and then take questions from Zoom webinar participants for the final 20 minutes.

Here’s what I had to say about Jim’s important book:

Drawing on more than five decades of experience as a minister and activist, Rev. Jim Wallis sounds the alarm--arguing that the rise of white Christian Nationalism is not just another symptom of partisan conflict but a false white gospel that threatens to destroy both democracy and the integrity of white churches. At this hinge point of American history, this book is an important and urgent call for white Christians to undertake a new discipleship out of whiteness and to unequivocally declare their support for the equality of all.

How to register for the webinar (access for paid subscribers only):