SAVE THE DATE (11/08 at 7pm ET): Paid Subscribers Virtual conversation with Greg Garrett, author of The Gospel According to James Baldwin
Plus, my own reflections on James Baldwin from my 2021 American Book Award acceptance speech
Save the Date! First #WhiteTooLong Paid Subscriber Virtual Event This Wednesday
This Wednesday night (11/08/2023) at 7:00 pm ET, I’m hosting my first zoom event for paid subscribers only: a conversation with my good friend Greg Garrett, author of the new book, The Gospel According to James Baldwin: What America’s Great Prophet Can Teach Us about Life, Lo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to White Too Long by Robert P. Jones to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.