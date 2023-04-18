Why School Board Battles are Back with a Vengeance
An interview with Melissa Deckman about the resurrection of this Christian Right strategy from the 1990s.
First, the breaking news today: Fox News settles with Dominion for $787,500,000. Dominion attorney, “The truth matters, lies have consequences.” Full details are not yet available, but beyond the $$, looks like there will be little public culpability for Fox.
As I’ve been following the case, I’ve reflected on the way in which Fox News shapes the worldvie…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to White Too Long by Robert P. Jones to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.