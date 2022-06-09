Taking the White Christian Nationalist Symbols at the January 6 Insurrection Seriously
What I wrote on January 6, 2021: This seditious mob was motivated not just by loyalty to Trump, but by an unholy amalgamation of white supremacy and Christianity.
Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,
In just a few hours (8:00 p.m. ET), the inaugural public hearing of the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection will air on stations nationwide. Ahead of that event, I’m sharing with you a column I wrote the evening of that disturbing day, which was published the following morning at Religion News Service and …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to White Too Long by Robert P. Jones to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.