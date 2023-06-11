The Call is Coming From Inside the House: White Christian Churches as Incubators of Anti-democratic Sentiment
Reflections from my presentation at an international conference on religion and liberal democracies
Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,
Through the marvels of technology, I’m sending this week’s newsletter from 34,000 feet above the Atlantic Ocean on an Iceland Airlines flight, returning from a moving experience of being in Berlin. The occasion for the trip was an invitation to present a paper at an international conference on religion and threats to liberal w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to White Too Long by Robert P. Jones to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.