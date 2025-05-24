White Too Long by Robert P. Jones

White Too Long by Robert P. Jones

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CarolAinDC's avatar
CarolAinDC
2d

Grateful to be an Episcopalian. Encouraged by Bishop Budde’s faithful leadership, our parish in Washington, DC takes seriously our unintentional complicity in systemic racism and our responsibility to counter racial injustice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Barbara Nilsen's avatar
Barbara Nilsen
2d

Trump is very bold when it comes to propaganda and lies. From the BBC--"Fact-checking Trump's Oval Office confrontation with Ramaphosa": https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ce9vxve994ro

This administration uses race as a weapon. We all need to continue to be well-informed truth tellers to our families, friends and communities.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert P. Jones
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture