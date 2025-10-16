All, this week I’m sharing my recent conversation with my long-time friend Dr.

and Rev. LaKeshah Womack on

. We talked about the trajectory of my work on religion and white supremacy over the last 10 years and three books, and how that work shapes what I’m seeing in the current moment. I hope you’ll tune in below. And don’t forget to scroll down to see upcoming public events that you can attend either in person or virtually. The rest of October is going to be a busy month!

Onward-

Robby

DESCRIPTION: In this eye-opening episode of The Politics of Jesus Podcast, Robert P. Jones—author, researcher, and founder of PRRI—joins Dr. Obery Hendricks and Rev. LaKesha Womack to explore the deep racial divides that continue to shape American Christianity. Although faith traditions call believers to unity and love, history reveals how churches have often been complicit in constructing and maintaining racial hierarchies. Jones unpacks the roots of these divisions, their influence on contemporary politics, and the ongoing challenges of building true multiracial faith communities. This conversation confronts uncomfortable truths while also pointing toward hope: opportunities for reconciliation, truth-telling, and transformation within both the church and society. Jones challenges listeners to wrestle with the realities of race in American Christianity and to imagine what authentic discipleship looks like in the struggle for justice.

Dr. Obery Hendricks is a visiting scholar at Columbia University and current Senior Democracy Fellow at PRRI. Among his books is the best-selling The Politics of Jesus: Rediscovering the True Revolutionary Nature of Jesus’ Teachings and How They Have Been Corrupted. His most recent book is the critically acclaimed Christians Against Christianity: How Right-Wing Evangelicals Are Destroying Our Nation and Our Faith (Beacon: 2021). Also, you can check out his Substack at “The New Politics of Jesus.”

Rev. LaKesha Womack is a minister, author, and serial entrepreneur. For almost 20 years, she has worked with businesses and professionals across the country to provide a variety of strategic development services. She is the Owner and Lead Consultant at Womack Consulting Group. She is also the Founder of #RethinkingChurch Strategies.

Upcoming Speaking Engagements

October 22. The Release of PRRI’s 2025 American Values Survey, in partnership with The Brookings Institution (Washington, DC, and Virtual)

On October 22 at 2:00 pm ET, the Governance Studies program at The Brookings Institution will host the release of PRRI’s 17th annual American Values Survey with a panel of experts who will discuss the survey results and what they reveal about the state of American politics in this unprecedented and uncertain time. This event will be open to attend in person in Washington, DC, or watch online. Online viewers can submit questions via e-mail to events@brookings.edu.

October 25-26. Bass Lecture on Faith and Democracy, First Presbyterian Church (Annapolis, MD - In Person Only)

October 31. Freedom Rising Conference, Middle Collegiate Church (New York, NY, and Virtual)

Full List of Upcoming Speaking Engagements

I’ll be on the road frequently during October and November. If I’ll be at a venue near you, I hope to see you there. You can also stay up to date with my speaking schedule here.