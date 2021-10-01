The Unmaking of the White Christian Worldview
As White Christians are Losing their World, Many are Losing Their Minds
Hi, everyone, today marks my sixth Friday Reflection for the #WhiteTooLong substack community. And WELCOME to more than 200 of you who have joined us since last week!
This Friday’s offering will be a bit different. I’m featuring a new, deeply personal column I wrote that ran on Wednesday in TIME Magazine. It was also picked up by MSNBC Wednesday night, …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to White Too Long by Robert P. Jones to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.