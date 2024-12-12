WTL Author Forum - Thursday, 12/12 at 12 pm ET with Amanda Tyler

Today at noon ET I'm hosting our final 2024 live zoom event exclusively for paid subscribers: a conversation with Amanda Tyler, Executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty, and author of the timely and insightful new book, How to End Christian Nationalism.

About Amanda Tyler

Amanda Tyler is an attorney, executive director of the Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty, and lead organizer of Christians Against Christian Nationalism. Tyler holds degrees from Georgetown University and the University of Texas School of Law. A member of the Texas Bar and U.S. Supreme Court Bar, she has testified before Congress and her work has been featured by or published in the New York Times, the Washington Post, CBS News, ABC News, CNN, and MSNBC. Tyler and her family live in Texas.

My Endorsement of the Book

"With the precision of an attorney and the practicality of an organizer and advocate, Amanda Tyler helps us see what we can do to defeat the biggest threat to American democracy today: white Christian nationalism. This timely and insightful book does more than just sound the alarm; it passionately lays out a call to action."

--Robert P. Jones, New York Times bestselling author of The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy

Book Summary

The essential guidebook for Christians alarmed by the rising tide of Christian nationalism yet unsure how to counter it.

Christian nationalism is a powerful and pervasive ideology, and it is becoming normalized. Tyler draws on her experiences, conversations with pastors and laypeople, research, Scripture, her Baptist convictions, and her work as a constitutional law expert to help us confront Christian nationalist fervor. Here, you'll find stories of what Christians are doing to resist Christian nationalism in their churches and communities, plus ideas for your own work. From strategies for faith-rooted organizing to guidance for holding hard conversations with loved ones, Tyler offers practical ways to protect faith freedom for all. With precision and compassion, Tyler offers cogent arguments for the separation of church and state, a timely call to action, and an urgent case for replacing a twisted, fearful version of faith with one that is good and right and true. We've all seen what Christian nationalism can do. Now is the time for Christians to reckon with its harm. Now is the time to end it.

