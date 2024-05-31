Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,

First, greetings to the 500+ new subscribers that have joined the #WhiteTooLong community this week. Welcome!

We’ve just collectively lived through an unprecedented event. For the first time in American history, a former president has not only been impeached twice, indicted four times, but now also convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments that were meant to prevent information about an alleged sexual affair with an adult film actress from hurting his chances of being elected president in 2016.

Just to help it sink in, here is what 34 “guilty” declarations looks like:

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

GUILTY

Wow, just writing that is a reminder of the strange historical reality in which we are living.

This news came on the heels of the launch of

, an exciting new collaborative Substack newsletter and video podcast I’m thrilled to be doing with

,

, and

. Because of the historic moment (and three of us are historians), we decided to record an impromptu “Convocation Unscripted” podcast episode together this morning to reflect on this news and what it means for the future.

Click on the link below (and consider subscribing to The Convocation—it’s free!) to tune in and hear our collective take on this event.

And don’t miss the special summer reading discount offer below…..

Warmly-

Robby

Related on White Too Long

I wrote this just ahead of Trump’s indictment a year ago, but the analysis still holds today.

Summer Book Trilogy Offer, Exclusively for WTL Readers

To kick off the summer, I’m rolling out two summer reading discount offers, exclusively for WTL subscribers. In short: Buy a book, get a discounted paid annual newsletter subscription.

(Already a paid subscriber? Pass this offer along to a friend!)

Share

COMPLETE THE TRILOGY OFFER. Are you or a friend missing one of my three most recent books? If you buy any one of them between now and June 30th, you can get 50% off an annual subscription. How it works: Just send me an email at robertpjones.substack@gmail.com confirming your purchase (hardcover, audiobook, or ebook), and I’ll send you a link to receive the discounted subscription. BUY THE TRILOGY OFFER. If you order all three books for yourself, friends, or family members, you’ll get 100% off an annual subscription. Same deal: Just send me an email at robertpjones.substack@gmail.com confirming you’ve ordered all three the books, and I’ll send you a link to receive the free annual subscription.

Buy The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy

Buy White Too Long

Buy The End of White Christian America