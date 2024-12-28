Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,

As we near the end of this tumultuous year, I hope you are finding some time for rest and rejuvenation among friends and family. On our end, we’re currently between two trips to see both sets of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins with our kids. Even with all of our complications and schedules that never fully mesh, it has been good to be together and remember from where and whom we come.

In this newsletter, I’m sharing two final public conversations I had in 2024: one with Will Wright at Faithful Politics and one with our team at The Convocation Unscripted. In both, we reflect on the year behind us and look ahead to 2025.

Happy New Year!

Robby

DESCRIPTION: This episode of Faithful Politics takes a deep dive into the impact of white Christian nationalism on American democracy with Robert P. Jones, president of PRRI (Public Religion Research Institute). Host Will Wright and Jones analyze the pivotal role white Christians played in the 2024 election, drawing from Jones’s Time Magazine article, What White Christians Have Wrought, and his latest book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future.

The conversation traces the historical and cultural forces that have shaped white Christian political allegiance, explores the divide between religious and racial groups in voting behavior, and examines how Trump’s continued support reflects deeper systemic challenges. This episode provides a candid look at the intersection of faith, politics, and social identity, highlighting what’s at stake for the future of pluralistic democracy.

DESCRIPTION: In our last episode of The Convocation Unscripted for 2024, the Convocation Unscripted team give previews of their upcoming writing projects for 2025. Robby unpacks the findings from PRRI’s new post-election survey. The survey found that majorities of all white Christian groups voted for Donald Trump, as did Latino Protestants. Majorities of every other group—Christians of color, non-Christian religious groups, and religiously unaffiliated voters—voted for Kamala Harris. The survey also found that Democrats are five times more likely than Republicans to say they are altering upcoming holiday plans to spend less time with certain relatives in the wake of the election.

Jemar and Kristin talked about the bizarre conception of manhood that seems operative among Trump’s inner circle. Jemar also emphasized a disturbing finding from the PRRI survey: that white evangelical churchgoers were more likely than infrequent attenders to support Trump. They are, Jemar noted, white vectors for, superspreaders of the MAGA movement and white Christian nationalism. Kristin talked about the importance of taking risks and normalizing the basic task of telling the truth in spaces that are denying it. Diana raised the dangers of Elon Musk’s influence over elected officials and the new threats of oligarchy and plutocracy we are facing with the staggering amount of wealth at the disposal of a few.

