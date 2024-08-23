Dear #WhiteTooLong Readers,

I’ve just returned from a great family vacation to London (all the usual stuff) and Edinburgh (the fringe festival). One of the highlights: During a wet and windy hike on a farm outside Edinburgh, we managed to get up close and personal—at one point, a bit too personal—with the local Highland Coos.

When we arrived home from vacation, I was thrilled to find on the front porch a box containing the advance author copies of the paperback edition of The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future, which is now available for pre-order ahead of its 9/10 pub date (see below for a WTL reader discount offer). Opening a box and seeing a new book for the first time never gets old.

This issue of the newsletter is devoted to updates and previews:

A reminder about my collaboration with Kristin Du Mez , Diana Butler Bass , and Jemar Tisby, PhD , over at The Convocation (newsletter and podcast);

Updates on my fall speaking tour ; and

A special offer for WTL readers: If you pre-order Hidden Roots by 9/10, you can receive 25% off a paid annual subscription to my newsletter—roughly the same value as the book. Details below.

This fall is going to be a wild ride. I’m glad to be in the company of you WTL readers, my partners at The Convocation, and the team at PRRI for the journey.

Warmly,

Robby

You’re Invited to The Convocation

ICYMI, I wanted to be sure you knew about the launch of an exciting collaborative project called The Convocation, a unique collaborative Substack magazine. We’re publishing weekly on Thursdays with the following rhythm. One week, we’ll publish The Convocation Digest, which brings into one place a collection of the best writing from each of our Substack newsletters (and occasional guest posts from other writers in our orbit):

On the alternating week, we’ll share The Convocation Unscripted, a video/podcast featuring the four of us in a wide-ranging conversation about the latest at the intersection of religion and politics.

You can check it out and subscribe here:

Fall Speaking Tour

I’ll be on the road much of the fall. If I’m coming to a venue near you, please come and introduce yourself as a WTL reader! Here’s the current lineup:

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Pre-Order Hidden Roots before 9/10 and Get 25% Off a Paid Annual Newsletter Subscription

If you pre-order your copy of Hidden Roots between now and the paperback publication day (09/10), you can get 25% off a paid annual subscription to this newsletter. This discount is roughly the same value as the book, so it’s (well, sort of) like getting the book for free!

Here’s the deal:

PRE-ORDER BOOK OFFER. If you pre-order the paperback edition to my new book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future, prior to it’s September 10th publication date, you can get 25% off an annual subscription.

We’ll do this on the honor system. Just send me an email at robertpjones.substack@gmail.com confirming you’ve pre-ordered the book (hardcover, audiobook, or ebook), and I’ll send you a link to receive the discounted subscription.

