Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,

This week, I finally feel like I’m leaning into summer. Last week was the final week of middle school for my son, and PRRI had our mid-year board meeting, which was the last major responsibility I had before my summer writing sabbatical. This week, I’m looking forward to Juneteenth (also my birthday, now perpetually a federal holiday) and to two upcoming speaking events—back to back Chautauquas!

6/10: Keynote address at Lakeside Chautauqua (Ohio)

6/28: Hall of Philosophy lecture at the Chautauqua Institution (New York)

*Note: To see my speaking schedule for the remainder of 2024, click here.

Me in conversation with the amazing Bill Moyers, at The Chautauqua Institution, 2017.

In between, I’ll also be happy to have some family vacation time at Niagara Falls, a mythical place none of us have seen.

In the meantime, I’ll be thinking more about Juneteenth, especially about how white people can celebrate and relate to the holiday. I recently had a brief conversation with my friend Rev. Jacqui Lewis, senior pastor at Middle Collegiate Church in New York, about the challenge the holiday presents for many white Americans. Even for white Americans who want to celebrate, there’s still confusion about the complicated history of the holiday, there are concerns about cultural appropriation, and there aren’t established rituals. Jacqui had the brilliant suggestion that one place to start would be to hold Juneteenth in creative conversation with Independence Day. I love this idea and will have more to share later this week.

Onward-

Robby

A Juneteenth/Independence Day book trilogy offer, exclusively for WTL subscribers

Ahead of Juneteenth and Independence Day, I’m rolling out two summer reading discount offers, exclusively for WTL subscribers. In short: Buy a book, get a discounted or free paid annual newsletter subscription.

(Already a paid subscriber? Pass this offer along to a friend!)

Share

COMPLETE THE TRILOGY OFFER. Are you or a friend missing one of my three most recent books? If you buy any one of them between now and July 4th, you can get 50% off an annual subscription. How it works: Just send me an email at robertpjones.substack@gmail.com confirming your purchase (hardcover, audiobook, or ebook), and I’ll send you a link to receive the discounted subscription. BUY THE TRILOGY OFFER. If you order all three books for yourself, friends, or family members, you’ll get 100% off an annual subscription. Same deal: Just send me an email at robertpjones.substack@gmail.com confirming you’ve ordered all three the books, and I’ll send you a link to receive the free annual subscription.

Buy The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy

Buy White Too Long

Buy The End of White Christian America

When Your Religion Cancels You — the Latest Installment of “The Convocation Unscripted”

As most of you know, I’ve teamed up with three other Substack writers to launch “The Convocation,” a free newsletter featuring, on alternating weeks, the best of our writing and a free-wheeling video podcast with the four of us.

This week at The Convocation Unscripted, Diana Butler Bass co-hosts a conversation with me, Kristin Du Mez, and Jemar Tisby, PhD about the bewildering and painful experience so many have had when a congregation or denomination declares there is no longer any place for them because of their beliefs or identity—or even their questions. We talk about our own reasons for staying, the challenging but rewarding journey through the wilderness after leaving, and the possibilities of finding another spiritual home. Tune in below and subscribe to

to get this free newsletter in your inbox each Thursday.

Share