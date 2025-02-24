Thanks to all of you who joined the conversation at my latest live WTL Author forum with Pete Candler, author of A Deeper South: The Beauty, Mystery, and Sorrow of the Southern Road. I’m including the recording of the conversation below.

About Pete Candler

Born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia, Pete Candler is a writer and photographer whose work has appeared in Los Angeles Review of Books, Commonweal, The Bitter Southerner, The Christian Century, The Chicago Tribune, Southern Cultures, The Washington Post, and others. A graduate of Wake Forest University (B.A.) and The University of Cambridge (M.Phil., Ph.D.), a student and former professor of theology, Pete writes about memory, forgetfulness, and the legacy of white supremacy in the American South. He is the author of a photography collection, The Road to Unforgetting: Detours in the American South 1997 - 2022 (Horse & Buggy Press, 2022), and A Deeper South: The Beauty, Mystery, and Sorrow of the Southern Road (University of South Carolina Press, 2024). Pete lives in Asheville with his wife, Meredith, and their four boys.

About the Book

The author's road trips through the American South lead to a personal confrontation with history. In A Deeper South: The Beauty, Mystery, and Sorrow of the Southern Road, Pete Candler offers a travel narrative drawn from twenty-five years of road-tripping through the backroads of the American South. Featuring Candler's own photography, the book taps into the public imagination and the process of both remembering and forgetting that define our collective memory of place. Candler, who belongs to one of Georgia's most recognizable families, confronts the uncomfortable truths of his own ancestors' roles in the South's legacy of white supremacy with a masterful mix of authority and a humbling sense that his own journey of unforgetting and recovering has only just begun.

