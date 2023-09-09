WATCH: My Conversation about THE HIDDEN ROOTS OF WHITE SUPREMACY with Joy Reid on MSNBC
PLUS: Last call for discount offer on paid newsletter subscription
Dear #WhiteTooLong Readers:
Thanks so much to those of you who have purchased my new book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future. You’ve helped make this a tremendous launch week. It’s still trending on multiple platforms, including Amazon, where it has stayed steadily in the top 50 of ALL BOOKS for the last 24 hour…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to White Too Long by Robert P. Jones to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.