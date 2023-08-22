WATCH: Why I Wrote My New Book, "The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy"
PLUS: Two weeks from publication day, a preview of my fall book tour
Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,
I’m thrilled (and a bit nervous) that my new book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future, will be published two weeks from today (09/05). To those of you who have already pre-ordered the book, thank you! And a reminder—if you pre-order the book prior to September 5th, you can get a discou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to White Too Long by Robert P. Jones to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.