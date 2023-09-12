We Have to Come to Grips with History: My Interview with David Smith at The Guardian
PLUS: Reports from the road, including two events this week
Greetings from the Hidden Roots book tour!
Last weekend, I had the privilege of spending the day in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, with Dr. Drew Hart and Dr. Brian Smith of Messiah University as part of their important “Thriving Together: Congregations for Racial Justice” project. And I was deeply honored that evening to be in conversation with Dr. Smith at …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to White Too Long by Robert P. Jones to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.