Dear #WhiteTooLong Readers,

Greetings from the DCA airport—I’m back on the road, heading to Tulsa. I’m thrilled that on 11/02 at 7:00 p.m. CT I’ll be in conversation with my good friend Rachel Laser, CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State. Congregation B’Nai Emunah—in partnership with Magic City Books, All Souls Unitarian Church, Fell…