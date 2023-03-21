Why Donald Trump's Indictment Will Matter So Little to Most of his Christian Supporters
White evangelicals have long abandoned their “values voters” brand.
The country is collectively holding its breath this week to see whether former President Donald Trump will be indicted for falsifying business records to cover up the payment of $130,000 of “hush money” to adult film actress Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 election. If this comes to pass, it will mark the first time in American history a former pr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to White Too Long by Robert P. Jones to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.