WTL Author Forum [2024-05]: My Conversation with Jennifer Harvey About Her New Book, Antiracism as Daily Practice
Plus, updates on a new collaborative substack magazine, The Convocation
Last night, I hosted a live zoom event exclusively for paid subscribers: a conversation with Rev. Dr. Jennifer Harvey about her new book, Antiracism as Daily Practice: Refuse Shame, Change White Communities, and Help Create a Just World. Today, I'm happy to be able to share the conversation with all WTL subscribers. Tune in below for our wide-ranging conversation about refusing shame, changing white communities, and helping create a just world.
To watch my conversation with Jennifer Harvey, click the video below:
I was happy to offer an endorsement of Jennifer’s book. Here’s what I had to say:
Book summary:
Antiracism as Daily Practice illustrates the many ways white Americans―those newly waking to the crisis of racism in 2020 and those already aware―can choose behaviors in our everyday lives to grow racial justice. Full of real life stories, this book shows how vital it is for white people to engage in and with our families, through our social networks, in our neighborhoods, and at our jobs to make antiracism a daily living commitment. We have real power in our relationships with other white people―and not enough of us have used it. Dr. Harvey explains why we white people struggle with knowing what to do about racism, and explores the significance of emotions like grief and anger (as well as the harmful role of shame) in really reckoning with the transformation and change needed in our communities to become the partners in justice that Black communities and other communities of color need and deserve. Not only is such transformation vital to the well-being of U.S. democracy. It’s vital to the freedom and wholeness of white people too.
About Jennifer:
Dr. Jennifer Harvey is a writer and educator long engaged in racial justice and white antiracism. Her books include the New York Times bestseller Raising White Kids and Dear White Christians. She has written for the New York Times and CNN. She also appeared on CNN’s Town Hall on Racism with Sesame Street, and has been heard on NPR’s "All Things Considered" and “It’s Been a Minute with Sam Sanders.” Raised in Denver, Colorado, Dr. Harvey served nearly twenty years at Drake University as both professor and Associate Provost for Campus Equity and Inclusion. She is now the Vice President of Academic Affairs at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary.
An Invitation to The Convocation
ICYMI, here’s an invitation to join a collaborative project we’ve dubbed The Convocation, which brings into one place a collection of the best writing from each of our Substack newsletters, along with a biweekly video podcast. Here’s the team:
The Cottage by Diana Butler Bass;
Du Mez CONNECTIONS by Kristin Du Mez; and
And here’s the latest episode of The Convocation Unscripted, where we discuss “The Republican Carnival and the Harris Launch.” Stay tuned, we’ll be launching this as an audio podcast next month.
Just watched Jennifer Harvey. For what it is worth, or not worth, here are some very rough notes:
Jennifer Harvey
1) Dear White Christians (she grew up on focus on the family)
-Michael Brown in Ferguson
2) Raising White kids (as a parent)
-her own two kids
3) Anti-racism as a Daily Practice (reparenting self)
-excited about curiosity that hasn’t seen before
*Robert Jones review…essential book of practical history
-likes messiness of examples
-her mess on the page, you can too…companioning
-reconciling and repair…in his hand when writing White too Long
-has to be more than feeling good…has to be justice
-refuse shame and guilt
-have to bring shame into the sunlight
-Donald Trump targeted 1619 curriculum…what is at stake if laws get established
-white kids denied opportunity to learn together with blacks
-shared racial history
-bill passed in Iowa
-not good for white kids, cognitive dissonance
*section of the book (the paradox) part of her attempt to help understand that messy, slow work of anti-racism is going to take time. We can navigate the tension
-White people dos and don’ts
-emotional and intellectual intensity can be overwhelming
-speak up or pass the mike
-inclusive or patronizing
-white fragility, but can’t be untouched by nations violence
-listen to and learn from people of color…can’t expect them to educate us
-racism is a white problem…what if I do something wrong, will I be ruined on social media or cancelled at the PTA
How do you deal with family?
-stay in it…until it is clearly time to leave…stay in it there, helps everywhere
-tempted to just get through it or not go home
*consciousness raising is still here with mobilization for Harris
2020 racial reckoning…maybe Kamala is it now…connected to last 4, 8 and 12 years
-if we don’t start with black folks…we need intersectionality
-for white folks stepping into anti-racism, realizing that those who are queer have to come out and take the risk…they have gotten a sense that something better is out there.
-coming out as an anti-racist has similar rewards
White queer folks overrepresented in racist work
Productive instability…a culture in families
-for those who are white, it is infused in culture
-fears around talking about election are because we are challenging a whole culture
-it is destabilizing to the culture (when you start to shake in yoga, that is when something new can grow
-must destabilize in order for new things to grow…new things do happen
-dialogue with own mother for 30 years, now conversations are turning out differently
*when ease comes with white racial bonding, we should see disease
Robert…first time you break the covenant, it gets easier next time…people start thinking a little more
Someone might be there bothered and then call back as an ally
The adult version of raising white kids…
What do you want the book to do in the world?
-In all kinds of different contexts, she hopes that folks will be able to name concretely one, two or even three things that they are able to do in a sphere of influence they have to move the needle even this much. Learn the skill to help them move the needle. Concrete actionable ideas…in their own spaces. We are all changing the world every single day.
*Christian Discipleship