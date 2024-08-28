Dear WTL Readers,

Last night, I hosted a live zoom event exclusively for paid subscribers: a conversation with PRRI CEO Dr. Melissa Deckman about her new book, The Politics of Gen Z: How the Youngest Voters Will Shape Our Democracy, which will be published by Columbia University Press on September 3rd. Today, I’m happy to be able to share the conversation with all WTL subscribers. Tune in below for our wide-ranging conversation about how the youngest generation of voters—particularly Gen Z women—will shape our democracy in 2024 and for decades to come.

Access to the live WTL Author Forums is reserved for paid subscribers only. Paid subscribers get to hear about the story behind the book and ask questions of authors.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Pre-Order Hidden Roots before 9/10 and Get 25% Off a Paid Annual Newsletter Subscription

We’re now two weeks out from the publication of the paperback edition of my New York Times bestselling book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy , which contains a new Afterword on the deep history of white Christian nationalism and its impact on the 2024 election.

If you pre-order your copy of Hidden Roots between now and publication day (09/10), you can get 25% off a paid annual subscription to this newsletter. This discount is roughly the same value as the book, so it’s (well, sort of) like getting the book for free!

PRE-ORDER BOOK OFFER. If you pre-order the paperback edition to my new book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future, prior to it’s September 10th publication date, you can get 25% off an annual subscription.

We’ll do this on the honor system. Just send me an email at robertpjones.substack@gmail.com confirming you’ve pre-ordered the book (hardcover, audiobook, or ebook), and I’ll send you a link to receive the discounted subscription.

Buy the book at Amazon

Buy the book at Bookshop