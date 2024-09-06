Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,

Last night, I hosted a live zoom event exclusively for paid subscribers: a conversation with

about his new book,

, which was published this week.

I’m happy to be able to share the conversation with all WTL subscribers. Tune in below for our wide-ranging conversation about the inspiring lives of dozens of Black Christians who fought against injustice throughout American history.

Buy the Book on Amazon

Buy the Book on Bookshop

Access to the live WTL Author Forums is reserved for paid subscribers only. Paid subscribers get to hear about the story behind the book and ask questions of authors. We’ll have an exciting lineup of other authors all year, including:

Share

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Pre-Order Hidden Roots before 9/10 and Get 25% Off a Paid Annual Newsletter Subscription

We’re now just days from the publication of the paperback edition of my New York Times bestselling book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy , which contains a new Afterword on the deep history of white Christian nationalism and its impact on the 2024 election.

If you pre-order your copy of Hidden Roots between now and publication day (09/10), you can get 25% off a paid annual subscription to this newsletter. This discount is roughly the same value as the book, so it’s (well, sort of) like getting the book for free! Thanks so much to those of you who have ordered book and taken advantage of this offer.

Here’s the deal:

PRE-ORDER BOOK OFFER. If you pre-order the paperback edition to my new book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future, prior to it’s September 10th publication date, you can get 25% off an annual subscription.

We’ll do this on the honor system. Just send me an email at robertpjones.substack@gmail.com confirming you’ve pre-ordered the book (hardcover, audiobook, or ebook), and I’ll send you a link to receive the discounted subscription.

Buy the book at Amazon

Buy the book at Bookshop