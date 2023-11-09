Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,

Last night, I hosted my first live zoom event for paid subscribers only: a conversation with my good friend Greg Garrett, author of the new book, The Gospel According to James Baldwin: What America’s Great Prophet Can Teach Us about Life, Love, and Identity. Thanks so much to those of you who joined us for the conversation from all over the country (MS, TX, IA, IL, FL, DC, GA, CA, NM, MD) and especially for the insightful questions at the end. And most of all, thank you Greg for gifting us with such an important, accessible book about the remarkable artist and writer James Baldwin.

Here are just a few comments from the Zoom chat:

This has literally been a life-giving conversation. Thank you from the deepest part of me, Robby and Greg.

Thank you both for this excellent discussion!

Thank you for one of the most thoughtful hours I've experienced in years!

The convo was fantastic, exceeded expectations which were very high. Thank you both so very much. Please post the link so all of us who partook can share away. This needs to be seen far and wide.

Here’s the one-hour video of our discussion, including 15 minutes of Q&A. And please share this widely in your circles. If you’d like to join the next subscriber-only event, I invite you to become a paid subscriber today.

Purchase The Gospel According to James Baldwin

Here’s what I had to say about Greg’s important book:

In this concise volume, Greg Garrett has given us an immense gift: a beautifully written and accessible window into the wisdom of James Baldwin. Garrett powerfully presents Baldwin as a compassionate witness, an unyielding prophet, and even a saint in the deepest meaning of that word. Garrett lets Baldwin’s incandescent writing shine through, illuminating a path forward and allowing us to see that we can do and be better than we are.

I encourage everyone to buy Greg’s important book. If you use any of the links in this email, a portion of your purchase goes to support my newsletter.

