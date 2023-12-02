WTL Conversations [S3E14]: "The Political Temperature in America is Hot" -- My Roundtable Discussion with Joy Reid, EJ Dionne Jr., Russell Contreras, and Lilliana Mason
New December-only offer: Buy a book, get a discounted or free paid newsletter subscription
Dear #WhiteTooLong readers:
How did it get to be December already? In today’s newsletter, I’m sharing video of my recent roundtable discussion at The Brookings Institution with with Joy Reid, EJ Dionne Jr., Russell Contreras, and Lilliana Mason.
As we're entering gift-giving season, I have a new December-only offer: Buy a book, get a discounted or free paid newsletter subscription.
