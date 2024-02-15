WTL Conversations [S4E1]: Having Difficult Conversations and Bridging Divides--My Talk with Vernā Myers
PLUS, upcoming events and appearances
Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,
Today I’m sharing a recent conversation I had with my longtime friend Vernā Myers, former VP of Inclusion Strategy at Netflix and global leader in the DEI space. She hosted me on her “Sundays with Vernā” podcast, which focuses on having conversations that break down barriers and build bridges across differences.
Here’s the des…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to White Too Long by Robert P. Jones to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.