Dear #WhiteTooLong readers:

Last night, I hosted a live conversation for paid subscribers with my good friend Rev. Jim Wallis, Georgetown University’s inaugural holder of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu Chair in Faith and Justice and author of the forthcoming book, The False White Gospel: Rejecting Christian Nationalism, Reclaiming True Faith, and Refounding Democracy. Jim also writes a lively substack newsletter at

. And today, I’m happy to share the conversation with everyone.

** Stay tuned! There will be more live events announced soon. Become a paid subscriber today and get the opportunity to interact with leading authors writing about religion, race, and politics throughout the year. **

To watch the hour-long conversation, including Q&A, click on the video below.

Share

Leave a comment

Here’s what I had to say about Jim’s important book:

Drawing on more than five decades of experience as a minister and activist, Rev. Jim Wallis sounds the alarm—arguing that the rise of white Christian Nationalism is not just another symptom of partisan conflict but a false white gospel that threatens to destroy both democracy and the integrity of white churches. At this hinge point of American history, this book is an important and urgent call for white Christians to undertake a new discipleship out of whiteness and to unequivocally declare their support for the equality of all.

I encourage everyone to buy Jim’s challenging and inspiring book, which will be released April 2nd. If you use any of the links in this email, a portion of your purchase goes to support my newsletter.

Buy the Book on Bookshop

Buy the Book on Amazon

Previously, on #WhiteTooLong Conversations