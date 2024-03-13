WTL Conversations [S4E2]: My Conversation with Rev. Jim Wallis about His Forthcoming Book, The False White Gospel
A call to reject Christian nationalism, reclaim true faith, and re-found democracy
Dear #WhiteTooLong readers:
Last night, I hosted a live conversation for paid subscribers with my good friend Rev. Jim Wallis, Georgetown University’s inaugural holder of the Archbishop Desmond Tutu Chair in Faith and Justice and author of the forthcoming book, The False White Gospel: Rejecting Christian Nationalism, Reclaiming True Faith, and Refounding Democracy. Jim also writes a lively substack newsletter at. And today, I’m happy to share the conversation with everyone.
To watch the hour-long conversation, including Q&A, click on the video below.
Here’s what I had to say about Jim’s important book:
Drawing on more than five decades of experience as a minister and activist, Rev. Jim Wallis sounds the alarm—arguing that the rise of white Christian Nationalism is not just another symptom of partisan conflict but a false white gospel that threatens to destroy both democracy and the integrity of white churches. At this hinge point of American history, this book is an important and urgent call for white Christians to undertake a new discipleship out of whiteness and to unequivocally declare their support for the equality of all.
I encourage everyone to buy Jim’s challenging and inspiring book, which will be released April 2nd. If you use any of the links in this email, a portion of your purchase goes to support my newsletter.
Robbie, can this video with Jim Wallis be shared publicly or do you want this to only be for paid subscribers? I was so appreciative of this conversation and would like to share among some clergy in my area, but will wait for permission to share. Thank you!
Thank you for posting last nights conversation with Jim Wallis. Much food for thought as well as direction towards action.