Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,

I’m pleased today to share an engaging conversation that was sponsored by the amazing Tucson Festival of Books and covered by C-Span’s BookTV. I was thrilled to be part of a panel that included Tim Alberta, author of The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism, and McKay Coppins, author of Romney: A Reckoning. You can watch the hour-long conversation about the current state of religion and politics in the U.S. by clicking on the image below.

After a much-needed and restful month at home, I’m heading back out on the road for a steady stream of events over the next two months. This weekend, I’ll be in conversation with my good friend Greg Garrett, author of The Gospel according to James Baldwin:What America’s Great Prophet Can Teach Us about Life, Love, and Identity, at Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas. I’d love to see you if I’m coming to a venue near you. You can check my 2024 book tour schedule here.

And stay tuned! We’ll have another WTL Author Forum with Grace Ji-Sun Kim, author of When God Became White: Dismantling Whiteness for a More Just Christianity, on April 16. This live author event will be for paid subscribers only. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to get access to these regular live events.

Happy eclipse day-

Robby

P.S. For those of you who are on goodreads, I’ve set up a new author profile where you can follow what I’m reading throughout the year. You can connect with me on goodreads here.

Recent Posts You May Have Missed on #WhiteTooLong