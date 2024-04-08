WTL Conversations [S4E2]: My Conversation with Tim Alberta and McKay Coppins on C-Span
What three New York Times bestselling books tell us about the current state of religion and politics.
Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,
I’m pleased today to share an engaging conversation that was sponsored by the amazing Tucson Festival of Books and covered by C-Span’s BookTV. I was thrilled to be part of a panel that included Tim Alberta, author of The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory: American Evangelicals in an Age of Extremism, and McKay Coppins, author of Romney: A Reckoning. You can watch the hour-long conversation about the current state of religion and politics in the U.S. by clicking on the image below.
After a much-needed and restful month at home, I’m heading back out on the road for a steady stream of events over the next two months. This weekend, I’ll be in conversation with my good friend Greg Garrett, author of The Gospel according to James Baldwin:What America’s Great Prophet Can Teach Us about Life, Love, and Identity, at Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas. I’d love to see you if I’m coming to a venue near you. You can check my 2024 book tour schedule here.
And stay tuned! We’ll have another WTL Author Forum with Grace Ji-Sun Kim, author of When God Became White: Dismantling Whiteness for a More Just Christianity, on April 16. This live author event will be for paid subscribers only. Consider becoming a paid subscriber to get access to these regular live events.
Happy eclipse day-
Robby
P.S. For those of you who are on goodreads, I’ve set up a new author profile where you can follow what I’m reading throughout the year. You can connect with me on goodreads here.
White Too Long by Robert P. Jones is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Thank you for bringing this to our attention— it was fantastic. I have read articles and books by all three of you for years and value your knowledge, research, interviewing styles and perspectives. You all are thoughtful and amazing examples of honest, intelligent men of faith. I wish I could make everyone I know watch this discussion.
This was excellent and needs to be shared widely. Thanks for sharing the link! I shared this with a local multifaith group in hopes it will create some discussion.