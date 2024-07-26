Dear WTL Readers,

I can hardly believe the amount of major developments that have happened over the last two weeks: an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the carnivalesque Republican National Convention, Joe Biden stepping down, and Kamala Harris stepping up. Wow. And amid all of that, I’ve had family vacation and a block of time committed to working on a proposal for my next book. Thanks for your patience as the posting has been less frequent here. And more on the new book soon….

While I’ve been writing fewer public facing pieces, I have been providing commentary and analysis for reporters who have been trying to make sense of these fast changing events and our current moment. (And stay tuned—I’m scheduled to be on MSNBC’s The ReidOut with Joy Reid Monday night to talk about truly disturbing Project 2025 agenda.) This newsletter will share a few of those interviews.

And I’ll leave you with this one gift for the remainder of your summer: With all the power invested in me, I hereby give you permission to ignore the political polls until after Labor Day. Seriously, the early polling we have since Biden stepped down show the presidential race remains a tossup, and we won’t really start seeing the true shape of the race until the early fall. If you just can’t help yourself, remember two things: 1) only the battleground states matter for the presidency; and 2) if the spread in a battleground state poll is not at least seven percentage points, the results are a tossup. There is no such thing as a candidate “leading” or being “up” by a few points in polls of 800 or so voters (and any subgroup analysis is relying on numbers much smaller than that!). Here’s the mantra: If it’s not seven, it’s even.

Here’s my take on the theological problems inherent in claims that God saved Trump from the assassin’s bullet, from a conversation with WIRED:

“A central tenet of this theological worldview is ‘spiritual warfare,’ the idea that Christians are engaged in a daily battle between good and evil, God and the devil, with prayers of the faithful thwarting evil plans,” Robert P. Jones, president of Public Religion Research Institute and author of the best-selling book The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and the Path to a Shared American Future, tells WIRED. “But this worldview trades in a kind of ex post facto theology, where being saved from danger or sickness or other disaster is seen retroactively as evidence of divine protection. Its after-the-fact selectivity is glaringly apparent. I’m certain, for example, that none of these voices would be saying it was God’s will had Trump been assassinated. And none who claimed God saved Trump from the hail of eight bullets claimed it was also God’s will for Corey Comperatore, a fifty-year-old volunteer firefighter and father, to die while shielding his family from shooting. Its theological flimsiness aside, the danger with such ex post facto theology for a democratic society is that it is perhaps the most powerful source of confirmation bias and polarization: It attributes providential action to contingent events, but only if they conform to preconceived beliefs,” Jones said. “It’s ultimately a crass and arrogant declaration that God is on our side, that God protects our candidates and our interests but not others.

And here’s conversation I had with NPR host Evan Dawkins about my latest book, along with Rev. Angela Sims, Ph.D., president of Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School and Rev. Rebecca Segers, pastor and head of staff at Third Presbyterian Church in Rochester.

Click here or the graphic below to listen:

And here’s a 30-minute conversation I had with my friend Wajahat Ali, over at

.

Finally don’t miss the latest edition of

Unscripted, a biweekly conversation with me, Kristin Du Mez, Jemar Tisby, and Diana Butler Bass. Here’s the lastest episode.

