First, if you’re free tomorrow at noon EDT, you can catch me live on NPR station WHYY’s “The Connection,” where I’ll join host Marty Moss-Coane for a conversation about white Christian nationalism, the state of American religion, and my recent book. Information about tuning in is here. It will also be available afterward on the WHYY site and on Apple podcasts here.

Most importantly, I want to invite you the next installment of WTL Author Forums, live monthly conversations with authors exclusively for paid subscribers. Next week, I’ll be talking with Grace J-Sun Kim, professor of theology at Earlham School of Religion and author of the forthcoming (5/7) book, When God Became White: Dismantling Whiteness for a More Just Christianity.

Live Event with Grace Ji-Sun Kim on 4/23 at 7:30 pm EDT

On Tuesday, 04/23/2024, at 7:30 pm EDT, I’m hosting a live zoom event exclusively for paid subscribers: a conversation with Grace Ji-Sun Kim, professor of theology at Earlham School of Religion and author of the forthcoming (5/7) book, When God Became White: Dismantling Whiteness for a More Just Christianity.

I hope you’ll join us for this one-hour event. Dr. Kim and I will talk for about 40 minutes and then take questions from Zoom webinar participants for the final 20 minutes.

As you can see from this advance praise from writers and scholars such as David P. Gushee and Kaitlin B. Curtice, this is a conversation you’ll not want to miss.

"This book makes a significant contribution to contemporary Christian theology and has substantial implications for ethics as well. I urge even―especially!―those who may not feel ready for the strength of the critique Grace Ji-Sun Kim offers to ask God to help you lay down any spirit of defensiveness and instead to be open to the breath of inspiration and new life."

-- David P. Gushee, distinguished university professor of Christian ethics at Mercer University, from the foreword

"When God Became White is an incredibly comprehensive yet personal and intimate look at the history of whiteness in the church and an excellent example of the power that shows up when silenced voices are heard and held with care. This book is an absolute must-read for all who call themselves Christians today, as the story of Christianity is inexplicably tied up with colonialism, racism, whiteness, and oppression. Grace Ji-Sun Kim is a wise teacher and thoughtful theologian, helping us understand the unjust world that we've created and the steps we can take to heal together. Buy this book and let it guide you toward a better world in which we know and embody the truth that God is love."

-- Kaitlin B. Curtice, author of Native and Living Resistance

Regardless of whether you can make the event, I encourage everyone to pre-order Dr. Kim’s personal and accessible book. If you use any of the links in this email, a portion of your purchase goes to support my newsletter.

How to register for the webinar (access for paid subscribers only):